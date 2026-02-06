Haemonetics Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Margins Up, Stock Slips

Haemonetics Corporation HAE delivered third-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.31, which rose 10.1% year over year. The bottom line topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.1%.

On a GAAP basis, EPS was $1.17 compared with 40 cents in the prior-year quarter.

HAE’s Q3 Revenues

Revenues decreased 2.7% to $339 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.4%.

Following the earnings announcement, HAE’s shares fell 1.4% yesterday. The decline was likely due to investor concerns over the quarterly revenue decrease.

HAE’s Q3 Segmental Details

At Plasma, revenues totaled $138.9 million, up 3.5% year over year (up 2.8% on an organic basis). Our model projected the unit’s revenues to be $129.4 million.

Plasma fundamentals remain attractive, underpinned by durable immunoglobulin demand across a broad spectrum of indications.

Revenues at Blood Center fell 19.6% (up 2.8% on an organic basis) to $56.6 million. Our model forecast was $50.1 million. Organic growth was driven by international Plasma demand and market leadership, which were partially offset by order timing and continued portfolio rationalization.

Hospital revenues fell 0.3% (fell 0.9% on an organic basis) to $143.5 million. Our model projected $153.7 million in revenues for this segment.

Strong performance in Blood Management Technologies was offset by softness in Interventional Technologies.

HAE’s Margin Performance

In the fiscal third quarter, gross profit rose 4.6% to $202.4 million. The gross margin expanded 418 basis points (bps) to 59.7% on an 11.9% decline in the cost of sales.

Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 2.5% to $109.1 million. Research and development expenses totaled $14.2 million, down 10.4% year over year.

The company generated an operating profit of $79 million in the fiscal third quarter compared with the year-ago quarter’s figure of $71.3 million. The operating margin expanded 287 bps to 23.3% during the quarter.

HAE’s Financial Position

Haemonetics exited the third quarter of fiscal 2026 with cash and cash equivalents of $363.4 million compared with $296.4 million at the end of the fiscal second quarter. Long-term debt was $920 million compared with $920.4 million at the end of the fiscal second quarter.

The cumulative net cash flow from operating activities at the end of the fiscal third quarter was $222.3 million compared with $65.2 million a year ago.

HAE’s Updated 2026 Guidance

The company now expects fiscal 2026 GAAP revenues to decline in the range of 1-3% (earlier 1-4%). Organic revenue growth is now anticipated to be in the range of 0-2% compared with the fiscal 2025 figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 revenues is pegged at $1.32 billion.

HAE now expects full-year 2026 adjusted EPS to be in the band of $4.90-$5.00 (earlier $4.80-$5.00). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $4.93.

Our Take on HAE

Haemonetics ended the fiscal third quarter with better-than-expected results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed estimates. The top line declined year over year.

Quarterly performance reflects the underlying strength of the company’s core businesses. Blood Management Technologies and Plasma continue to drive strong results. Meanwhile, management plans to take targeted actions to reestablish momentum in Interventional Technologies and prepare for a U.S. launch of PerQseal Elite.

The expansion of both margins in the quarter bodes well.

HAE’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Haemonetics currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are National Vision EYE, Boston Scientific BSX and Prestige Consumer Healthcare PBH.

National Vision, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of 13 cents, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.3%. Revenues of $487.3 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.7%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

EYE’s earnings yield of 5.8% compares favorably with the industry’s 2.8% yield. The company beat on earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 2.75%.

Boston Scientific, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, posted fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of 80 cents, which exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.6%. Revenues of $5.29 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.4%.

BSX has an earnings yield of 3.7% compared with the industry’s 2.3% yield. The company’s earnings outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 7.4%.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, reported a third-quarter fiscal 2026 EPS of $1.14, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.3%. Revenues of $283.4 million topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5%.

PBH has an earnings yield of 7.1% compared with the industry’s 2.8% yield. The company’s earnings outperformed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other one, with the average surprise being 2.8%.

