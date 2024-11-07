Haemonetics Q2 Results Top Estimates; Reaffirms FY25 Adj. EPS, Revenue Outlook

(RTTNews) - Haemonetics Corp. (HAE) reported Thursday that net income for the second quarter increased to $33.83 million or $0.66 per share from $24.91 million or $0.48 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted net income for the quarter was $1.12 per share, compared to $0.99 per share in the year-ago quarter.

On average, 10 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net revenue for the quarter grew 8.6 percent to $345.51 million from $318.18 million in the same quarter last year. Organic revenue increased 4 percent. Analysts expected revenues of $342.65 million for the quarter.

Looking ahead to the fiscal 2025, the company reaffirmed adjusted earnings in a range of $4.45 to $4.75 per share on total revenue growth of 5 to 8 percent. The street is looking for earnings of $4.59 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion for the year.

