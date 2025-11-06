Haemonetics Q2 Profit Climbs, Lifts FY26 Adj. EPS View; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Haemonetics Corp. (HAE) Thursday reported 14.3 percent increase in second quarter earnings to $38.68 million from $33.83 million last yer. On a per share basis, earnings climbed 22.9 percent to $0.81 from $0.66 a year ago.

Analysts, on average, expects the company to earn $1.11 per share.

Revenue for the quarter declined 5.3 percent to $327.32 million from $345.511 million last year. The company said that the revenue for the blood center was down by 17.6 percent, and hospital revenues were down 5.1 percent. Plasma business unit revenues declined by 9.5 percent.

Analysts are looking for revenue of $311.49 million.

The global medical technology company revised its revenue outlook for the fiscal 2026 period. Currently, the company expects reported revenue growth reduction of 1-4 percent, while the previous guidance was for 3-6 percent decline. Excluding CSL, the company now expects growth of 7-10 percent, while the previous view was for 6-9 percent.

Adjusted earnings per share is now projected to be in a range of $4.80-$5.00, up from its previous guidance of $4.70-$5.00. Adjusted operating margin will continue to be in a range of 26-27 percent.

Analysts' projection for the fiscal period is earnings of $4.83 per share, on revenue of $1.3 billion.

Currently, in the pre-market hours, shares are gaining more than 8 percent at $54.79.

