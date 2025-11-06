Markets
HAE

Haemonetics Q2 Profit Climbs, Lifts FY26 Adj. EPS View; Stock Up

November 06, 2025 — 07:07 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Haemonetics Corp. (HAE) Thursday reported 14.3 percent increase in second quarter earnings to $38.68 million from $33.83 million last yer. On a per share basis, earnings climbed 22.9 percent to $0.81 from $0.66 a year ago.

Analysts, on average, expects the company to earn $1.11 per share.

Revenue for the quarter declined 5.3 percent to $327.32 million from $345.511 million last year. The company said that the revenue for the blood center was down by 17.6 percent, and hospital revenues were down 5.1 percent. Plasma business unit revenues declined by 9.5 percent.

Analysts are looking for revenue of $311.49 million.

The global medical technology company revised its revenue outlook for the fiscal 2026 period. Currently, the company expects reported revenue growth reduction of 1-4 percent, while the previous guidance was for 3-6 percent decline. Excluding CSL, the company now expects growth of 7-10 percent, while the previous view was for 6-9 percent.

Adjusted earnings per share is now projected to be in a range of $4.80-$5.00, up from its previous guidance of $4.70-$5.00. Adjusted operating margin will continue to be in a range of 26-27 percent.

Analysts' projection for the fiscal period is earnings of $4.83 per share, on revenue of $1.3 billion.

Currently, in the pre-market hours, shares are gaining more than 8 percent at $54.79.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HAE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.