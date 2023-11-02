News & Insights

Haemonetics Q2 Adj. Profit Rises; Organic Revenue Up 7.6%

(RTTNews) - Haemonetics (HAE) reported that its second-quarter net income was $24.9 million, down 25.0% from last year. Earnings per share was $0.48 compared to $0.64. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.99 compared to $0.83. On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.89, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter net revenues were $318.18 million, up 7.0% from previous year. Analysts on average had estimated $313.12 million in revenue. Organic revenue was up 7.6%, for the quarter.

For fiscal 2024, the company now expects adjusted earnings per share in a range of $3.75 - $3.95, revised from prior guidance range of $3.60 - $3.90. Organic revenue growth is now expected in a range of 8 - 10%, revised from prior guidance range of 7 - 10%.

Shares of Haemonetics are up 2% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

