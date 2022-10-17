Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Haemonetics's Debt?

As you can see below, Haemonetics had US$770.0m of debt, at July 2022, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, it does have US$214.9m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$555.0m.

How Healthy Is Haemonetics' Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Haemonetics had liabilities of US$180.5m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$869.6m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$214.9m and US$146.5m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$688.7m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Of course, Haemonetics has a market capitalization of US$3.93b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

We'd say that Haemonetics's moderate net debt to EBITDA ratio ( being 2.2), indicates prudence when it comes to debt. And its strong interest cover of 20.0 times, makes us even more comfortable. It is well worth noting that Haemonetics's EBIT shot up like bamboo after rain, gaining 59% in the last twelve months. That'll make it easier to manage its debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Haemonetics can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Haemonetics recorded free cash flow worth 67% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

Happily, Haemonetics's impressive interest cover implies it has the upper hand on its debt. And that's just the beginning of the good news since its EBIT growth rate is also very heartening. It's also worth noting that Haemonetics is in the Medical Equipment industry, which is often considered to be quite defensive. Zooming out, Haemonetics seems to use debt quite reasonably; and that gets the nod from us. After all, sensible leverage can boost returns on equity. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that Haemonetics is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

