Haemonetics Narrows FY25 Adj. EPS Outlook Range, But Trims Revenue Growth - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, healthcare company Haemonetics Corp. (HAE) narrowed its adjusted earnings guidance range for the full-year 2025, while trimming revenue and organic revenue growth outlook.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $4.50 to $4.70 per share on total revenue growth of 3 to 5 percent, with organic revenue growth of 0 to 3 percent.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in a range of $4.45 to $4.75 per share on total revenue growth of 5 to 8 percent, with organic revenue growth of 1 to 4 percent.

On average, ten analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $4.59 per share on revenue growth of 6.48 percent to $1.39 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

