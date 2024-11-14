Haemonetics management to meet virtually with BTIG

Medical Technology and Digital Health Analyst Thibault holds a virtual meeting with management on November 20 hosted by BTIG.
- Haemonetics added to Analyst Current Favorites list at Raymond James
- Haemonetics upgraded to Strong Buy from Outperform at Raymond James
- Haemonetics’ Q2 2025 Earnings Show Strong Growth
- Haemonetics backs FY25 adjusted EPS view $4.45-$4.75, consensus $4.59
- Haemonetics reports Q2 adjusted EPS $1.12, consensus $1.07
