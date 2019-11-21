Haemonetics Launches TEG 6s PlateletMapping Assay Cartridge

Haemonetics Corporation HAE recently initiated commercial roll out of its four-channel TEG 6s PlateletMapping ADP & AA assay cartridge globally. Designed to be used with the TEG 6s Hemostasis Analyzer System, the cartridge has already attained the FDA approval in the United States for use in cardiology and cardiovascular surgery. The cartridge has also attained the CE mark and is commercially available in overseas markets with broader indications.

The global commercial availability of the cartridge is expected to bolster Haemonetics’ TEG portfolio.

More About the TEG 6s PlateletMapping Cartridge

The PlateletMapping ADP & AA cartridge is used by clinicians to evaluate a patient’s bleeding and thrombotic risk, which can happen as a consequence of inhibition of platelet function. The assay provides four channels of dried-in-place reagents including HKH (Kaolin with Heparinase), ActF (Activator F), ADP (adenosine-5'-diphosphate) and AA (Arachidonic Acid), enabling clinicians to assess a patient's coagulation ability.

The PlateletMapping ADP & AA cartridge provides clinicians swift and accurate results that are required to study a patient's platelet function. With this information, doctors can easily determine the necessary diagnosis and treatment.

For investors’ notice, the TEG 6s PlateletMapping assay is the only cartridge-based hemostasis analyzer that aids a clinician to study both global hemostasis and platelet function at the site of care.

Market Prospects

Per Grand View Research, the global clot management market was worth $1.26 billion in 2015 and is anticipated to reach a value of $1.88 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.6%.

Recent Development

In May 2019, Haemonetics attained 510(k) clearance from the FDA to broaden the medical application of its TEG 6s Hemostasis Analyzer System for use in adult trauma settings. This regulatory go-ahead comes on account of the current use for the TEG 6s system in cardiovascular surgery and cardiology procedures, making it the first-ever cartridge-based system available in the United States to study the hemostasis condition in adult trauma patients.

Price Performance

In a year’s time, shares of Haemonetics have gained 17.5% compared with the industry’s 8.2% growth.

