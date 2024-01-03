Haemonetics (HAE) Up 11% in a Year: Will the Rally Continue?

Haemonetics Corporation‘s HAE shares have surged 11% in the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 1.7%. The Medical sector has declined 0.8% in the said time frame. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion.

The company’s consistent growth performance reflects its strategic focus on establishing leading positions in high-growth markets to generate solid financial returns. This Zacks Rank 2 (Buy) stock’s earnings are expected to rise 10% in the next five years. HAE’s ROE for the trailing 12 months was 22.3% compared with the industry average of (12.7%).

Will the Upside Continue?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HAE’s 2024 earnings is pegged at $3.89, indicating a 28.4% increase from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus estimate for 2024 revenues is pegged at $1.27 billion, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 8.7%.

Haemonetics is benefiting from the strong momentum in Plasma collections. In the United States, Haemonetics’ recently reported second quarter of fiscal 2023 marked its eighth consecutive quarter of growth exceeding historical seasonality, driven by an industry striving to double collections by 2025 and the rising demand for plasma-based medicines.

In terms of the latest developments, North America disposables rose 9%, disproportionately driven by growth in volume and price among customers on NexSys with Persona. The company noted taking the necessary steps to support the demand for disposables and reinforce its market-leading position through additional innovation that further reduces the cost per liter. For the full year, HAE increased its Plasma organic revenue growth guidance from 8-11%, up to 10-12%.

On a promising note, Haemonetics continues to expand the hospital business with procedure-enabling technologies in high-growth areas like interventional cardiology and electrophysiology, creating additional opportunities in the total addressable market of nearly $3.7 billion. With the commercial strategy set on targeting the top 600 U.S. hospitals, the company is also making significant progress, strengthening its relationship with the top accounts responsible for nearly 90% of procedures.

Haemonetics’ Hemostasis Management business revenues continue to grow, driven by the strong utilization of TEG disposables in the United States and benefits from price. The company expects 16-18% organic growth in the Hospital business for the full year, with growth in Hemostasis Management consistent with the revenue growth rate delivered in fiscal 2023.

A strong solvency position is an added advantage. Haemonetics exited the fiscal second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $351 million and insignificantly low short-term debt and current maturities of $14 million. The long-term debt was $748.7 million compared with $751.4 million at the end of the fiscal first quarter. The company anticipates utilizing the growing capital capacity throughout its long-term plan to accelerate top- and bottom-line growth through organic and inorganic growth investments and opportunistic share buybacks.

Moreover, a raised guidance is an indicator of future growth. For 2024, the company expects total GAAP revenue growth in the range of 7-9% on a reported basis (earlier guidance was 6-9%). Organic revenue growth is anticipated at 8-10% (earlier guidance was 7-10%). HAE expects the full-year adjusted earnings per share in the band of $3.75-$3.95 ($3.60-$3.90).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HAE’s 2024 and 2025 has moved 1.8% and 1.9% north, respectively, in the past 90 days, reflecting analyst optimism.

