Haemonetics (HAE) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts expect Haemonetics (HAE) to post quarterly earnings of $0.97 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 14.1%. Revenues are expected to be $322.91 million, up 5.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Haemonetics metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Net revenues- Plasma' stands at $137.71 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.7%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net revenues- Blood Center' will reach $67.69 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.7%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net business unit revenues' should come in at $318.22 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net revenues- Service' to reach $5.13 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net revenues- Hospital' reaching $110.26 million. The estimate points to a change of +20.4% from the year-ago quarter.



Shares of Haemonetics have demonstrated returns of -6.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), HAE is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.

