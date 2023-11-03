Haemonetics (HAE) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, 2024 View Up

Haemonetics Corporation HAE delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 99 cents in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, up 19.3% year over year. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.3%.

On a GAAP basis, the EPS was 48 cents compared with 64 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Total Revenues

Revenues increased 7% (up 7.6% on an organic basis) to $318.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.3%. The uptick was driven by growth across Plasma and Hospital segments.

Segments in Detail

At Plasma, revenues of $141.9 million (accounting for 44.6% of the total revenues) rose 11% year over year (up 10.7% on an organic basis) in the reported quarter. This compares with our model projection of $131 million for the quarter reported.

Revenues at Blood Center (21.4%) fell 7.6% (up 5.1% on an organic basis) to $68.1 million. This compares with our model projection of $59.1 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Hospital revenues (32.4%) rose 13.5% (up 14% on an organic basis) to $103.1 million. It was primarily driven by growth in Vascular Closure and Hemostasis Management. This compares with our model projection of $122.7 million for the said quarter.

Service revenues (1.6%) declined 0.2% (down 1.3% on an organic basis) to $5 million. This compares with our model projection of $5.7 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Margins

In the second quarter of fiscal 2024, the company-adjusted gross margin was 54%, up 30- basis points (bps) year over year. The primary drivers of the increase in the gross margin percentage were price, volume and mix, partially offset by inventory reserves, continuous growth investments and increased depreciation expenses.

Company-adjusted operating expenses in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 were 32.6% compared with 33.1% from the year-ago quarter. The downside in adjusted operating expenses, as a percentage of revenues, was primarily driven by operating leverage and lower freight costs, partially offset by continuous growth investments.

The company-adjusted operating income was $68.3 million in the quarter under discussion, up 12.8% year over year. The adjusted operating margin was 21.5%, up 110 bps from the year-ago quarter’s levels.

Financial Position

Haemonetics exited the fiscal second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $351 million compared with $285.7 million at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2024. The long-term debt at the end of the fiscal second quarter was $748.7 million, up from $754.1 million at the end of the first quarter of 2024.

The cumulative net cash flow from operating activities at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $118.2 million compared with $129 million cash inflow from operating activities a year ago.

2024 Guidance

Haemonetics updated its outlook for fiscal 2024.

For 2024, the company expects total GAAP revenue growth in the range of 7-9% on a reported basis (earlier guidance was 6-9%). Organic revenue growth is anticipated at 8%-10% (earlier guidance was 7-10%). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2024 revenues is pegged at $1.26 billion.

HAE expects the full-year adjusted EPS in the band of $3.75-$3.95 ($3.60-$3.90). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $3.82.

Our Take

Haemonetics ended the second quarter of fiscal 2024 with better-than-expected earnings and revenues miss. Strong momentum in U.S. collections and prices drove the robust volume growth and price benefits in the Plasma business.

In the second quarter, the company continued to strengthen its momentum and industry leadership, delivering growth while broadening its global presence. Further, the planned acquisition of OpSens creates powerful opportunities for accelerated growth and diversification, and HAE is committed to supporting the long-term success of its businesses through continued strategic portfolio evolution and additional growth investments. Further, the raised 2024 outlook instills optimism in the stock.

However, the decrease in adjusted operating expenses as a percentage of revenue during the reported quarter was due to operating leverage and lower freight costs. The uncertain economic scenario continues to pose a challenge for Haemonetics. The stiff competition remains a concern.

