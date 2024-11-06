Haemonetics (HAE) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Analysts on Wall Street project that Haemonetics (HAE) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.09 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 10.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $343.02 million, increasing 7.8% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Haemonetics metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'Net revenues- Plasma' will reach $135.80 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.3%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net revenues- Hospital' should arrive at $138.72 million. The estimate indicates a change of +34.5% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net revenues- Blood Center' will reach $66.31 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.6%.



Haemonetics shares have witnessed a change of -2.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), HAE is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

