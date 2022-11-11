Haemonetics (HAE) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, 2023 View Up

Haemonetics Corporation HAE delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 83 cents for the second quarter of fiscal 2023, reflecting growth of 38.3% year over year. The bottom line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 18.6%.

On a GAAP basis, EPS was 64 cents, a 120.7% surge year over year.

Total Revenues

Revenues increased 24% (up 27.4% on an organic basis) to $297.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.6%.

The year-over-year increase in revenues was supported by strong revenue performance across the Hospital business, particularly in Hemostasis Management and Vascular Closure.

Segments in Detail

At Plasma, revenues of $127.9 million (accounting for 42.9% of total revenues) rose 56.1% year over year (up 58.3% on an organic basis) in the reported quarter.

Revenues at Blood Center (24.8%) fell 4% (up 0.5% on an organic basis) to $73.7 million.

Hospital revenues (30.5%) rose 19.1% (up 21.9% on an organic basis) to $90.8 million. Under the Hospital segment, despite continued macroeconomic challenges, including staffing shortages, hospital capital budget constraints in the United States and Europe, and continued geopolitical risk, the company’s revenues and market share grew meaningfully.

Service revenues (accounting for the rest) rose 3% (up 9.3% on an organic basis) to $5.1 million.

Margins

The fiscal-second quarter gross margin was 53.1%, up 199 basis points (bps) year over year. The company-adjusted gross margin was 53.7%, an increase of 80 bps compared with the first half of the prior year. Adjusted gross margin benefited from volume and mix, particularly due to strong volume growth in plasma and hospital as well as additional savings from the Operational Excellence Program.

Adjusted operating margin was 18.3%, up 338 bps from the year-ago quarter. According to the company, the Operational Excellence Program is on-track to deliver additional savings of approximately $26 million in fiscal 2023 and total cumulative savings of $96 million by the end of the fiscal year.

Financial Position

Haemonetics exited the second quarter of fiscal 2023 with cash and cash equivalents of $241.2 million compared with $214.9 million at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Long-term debt at the end of the fiscal second quarter was $759.6 million, down from $763.1 million at the end of fiscal 2022.

Cumulative net cash flow from operating activities at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was $129 million compared with a $41.8 million net cash used in operating activities a year ago.

As part of its previously announced $300 million share repurchase program, the company repurchased 997,406 shares of its common shares for $75.0 million via an accelerated share repurchase program.

2023 Guidance

The company updated its outlook for 2023.

For 2023, the company now expects GAAP total revenue growth in the range of 12-15% on a reported basis (up from the prior projection of 8-11%). Organic revenue growth is currently expected in the range of 15-18% (up from the prior projection of 10-14%). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 revenues is pegged at $1.11 billion.

The company now expects full-year adjusted earnings per share in the band of $2.70-$3.00 (compared with the previous estimate of $2.60-$2.90). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $2.86.

Our Take

Haemonetics exited the second quarter of fiscal 2023 with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. The robust performance of the Plasma and Hospital business, with continued strength in the Hemostasis Management product line, instills optimism. Robust contributions from the Vascular Closure business also seem promising. The expansion of both margins is an added advantage. The raised full-year outlook for revenues and EPS indicates the continuity of this growth momentum.

However, the year-over-year decline in the company’s Blood Center business raises apprehension.

