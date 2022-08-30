Haemonetics (HAE) Inks Epic Deal to Expand Hospital Business

Haemonetics HAE recently entered into an agreement with Epic, an electronic health records (EHR) system for hospitals and large practices. Per the terms of the deal, Haemnetics will offer its SafeTrace Tx blood bank information system to Epic's global network of hospitals.

However, the financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

According to Haemonetics, the Epic deal marks another milestone in the continued growth of its Hospital business.

More on Epic

Epic is a cloud-based EHR solution that offers services to a number of specialties. Epic is in use across a broad range of practices, from community hospitals and independent practices to multi-specialty hospital groups and hospice care providers.

How Will SafeTrace Tx Work for Epic?

SafeTrace Tx is a specialized transfusion management system used in the blood bank to provide comprehensive management of patients and blood products and to assist in determining blood product suitability for patient transfusion. It provides full visibility of patients and products in a single database, thereby supporting patient transfusion safety and workflow efficiency.



SafeTrace Tx is currently used by hundreds of hospitals, including top U.S. hospitals, as recognized in the U.S. News & World Report: Best Hospitals 2022-2023 Honor Roll.

According to Haemonetics, amid the complex situation of blood supply and staffing shortages, the SafeTrace Tx transfusion management system will provide greater transfusion safety and efficiency. More hospitals within Epic's network will benefit from the SafeTrace Tx agreement.

On the other hand, Haemonetics’ hospital-based business network will get broader with the EPIC deal.

HAE Hospital Business' Recent Performance

Haemonetics’ fiscal 2023 first-quarter revenues increased 15% year over year, despite staffing shortages and budgetary constraints in U.S hospitals and lockdowns in China. Vascular Closure revenues grew 36% this quarter, backed by new accounts.

Hemostasis Management revenues grew 6% in the fiscal first quarter. North America, Haemonetic’s largest market, grew 11% on increased utilization of TEG technology and favorable pricing.

Transfusion Management revenues grew 21% in the quarter, driven by continuous market share expansion in North America and the execution of software and hardware installations that were postponed from the fourth quarter of last year.

Further, Cell Salvage revenues were flat in the quarter as strong disposable sales in EMEA helped overcome tough comps in the United States, driven by strong procedure recovery and capital upgrades in the first quarter of the prior year.

Share Price Performance

Over the past six months, Haemonetics has outperformed its industry. The stock has gained 28.3% against the industry's 39.8% fall.

