Haemonetics (HAE) Announces Agreement to Acquire OpSens

Haemonetics HAE entered a definitive agreement to acquire the medical device cardiology-focused company, OpSens, Inc. Per the terms of the agreement, Haemonetics will acquire all of OpSens’ issued and outstanding common shares in the capital.

Financial Terms

Haemonetics will acquire all outstanding shares of OpSens for CAD $2.90 per share in cash. The transaction is valued at approximately $253 million at the current exchange rate on a fully diluted equity basis and is expected to be immediately accretive to Haemonetics' revenue growth.

The completion of the acquisition is subject to the approval of OpSens shareholders, the receipt of court and regulatory approval, as well as other necessary closing conditions.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

About OpSens

OpSens offers commercially and clinically validated optical technology, used primarily in interventional cardiology. The company’s core products include the SavvyWire — the world’s first and only sensor-guided 3-in-1 guidewire for transcatheter aortic valve replacement (“TAVR”) procedures and the OptoWire — a second-generation fiber optic pressure guidewire that aims to improve clinical outcomes by accurately and consistently measuring Fractional Flow Reserve and diastolic pressure ratio to aid clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of patients with coronary artery disease.

In addition, the company manufactures a range of fiber optic sensor solutions used in medical devices and other critical industrial applications.

News in Detail

Under the collaboration, Haemonetics’ global commercial infrastructure and relationships with the top US hospitals performing TAVR and Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) procedures will leverage OpSens’ proprietary optical sensor technology. The transaction also creates a range of compelling financial and strategic benefits for the company.

Haemonetics' commercial success with its VASCADE Vascular Closure portfolio, combined with the extensive existing commercial and clinical infrastructure, will help accelerate customer access to OpSens' products, with the potential to make SavvyWire the leading guidewire for TAVR procedures in the United States.

Haemonetics' presence in high-growth international markets will enable further penetration of OpSens products in these regions.

Over the past several quarters, Haemonetics has made additional strategic investments, which will further complement OpSens' portfolio and strengthen Haemonetics' leadership in interventional cardiology. This includes VivaSure Medical, the company that developed PerQSeal — an innovative percutaneous large-bore vessel closure technology.

Industry Prospects

Per a research report, the interventional cardiology devices market was valued at $13.67 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.1% by 2029.

Performance of the Hospital Business

Haemonetics’ Hospital business is gaining from the strong performance of its four product lines: Hemostasis Management, Vascular Closure, Cell Salvage and Transfusion Management. In first-quarter fiscal 2024, the business performed remarkably in North America, supported by improved procedure volume and staffing levels at hospitals across the United States.

In August 2023, the company announced that patients in Germany have been treated with the company’s VASCADE MVP Venous Vascular Closure system. Having been widely used in the United States, this marks the first use of the VASCADE system portfolio in a European country. Following the German launch, the VASCADE systems have now been released for use in Italy.

Price Performance

In the past six months, shares of HAE have rallied 23.5% against the industry’s decline of 1.7%.

Zacks Rank and Other Key Picks

Haemonetics currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Cardinal Health CAH, Quanterix QTRX and Align Technology ALGN, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Cardinal Healthstock has risen 35% in the past year. Earnings estimates for the company have increased from $6.65 to $6.66 in 2023 and remained constant at $7.56 in 2024 in the past 30 days.

CAH’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 16.03%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 4.73%.

Estimates for Quanterix’s 2023 loss per share have remained constant at 97 cents in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 187.8% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 1.7%.

QTRX’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 30.39%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 55.56%.

Estimates for Align Technology’s 2023 earnings have moved up from $8.77 to $8.78 per share in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have increased 37.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 25%.

ALGN’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 9.90%.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.