Haemonetics (FRA:HAZ) Price Target Increased by 5.44% to 103.80

The average one-year price target for Haemonetics (FRA:HAZ) has been revised to 103.80 / share. This is an increase of 5.44% from the prior estimate of 98.44 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 90.06 to a high of 114.54 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.59% from the latest reported closing price of 82.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 709 funds or institutions reporting positions in Haemonetics. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HAZ is 0.22%, an increase of 2.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.85% to 67,262K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 6,690K shares representing 13.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,654K shares, representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAZ by 2.87% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,573K shares representing 7.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,662K shares, representing a decrease of 2.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAZ by 3.17% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,217K shares representing 6.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,579K shares, representing a decrease of 11.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAZ by 11.74% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,071K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,054K shares, representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAZ by 2.06% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 2,573K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

