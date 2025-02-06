HAEMONETICS Earnings Results: $HAE Reports Quarterly Earnings

HAEMONETICS ($HAE) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $1.19 per share, beating estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $348,540,000, missing estimates of $356,462,027 by $-7,922,027.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $HAE stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
HAEMONETICS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 148 institutional investors add shares of HAEMONETICS stock to their portfolio, and 163 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 2,472,556 shares (-35.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $198,744,051
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 1,207,696 shares (+73.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $97,074,604
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 742,629 shares (-52.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $59,692,519
- FMR LLC added 521,640 shares (+206.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $41,929,423
- SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC removed 504,993 shares (-50.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $40,591,337
- SG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 461,611 shares (+253.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $37,104,292
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 363,702 shares (+9.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $29,234,366
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
HAEMONETICS Government Contracts
We have seen $250,609 of award payments to $HAE over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- HAEMONETIC BAGS FOR BLOOD AND FLUIDS: $73,685
- VENOUS VASCULAR CLOSURE SYSTEM FOR WALTER REED NATIONAL MILITARY MEDICAL CENTER: $48,040
- ARTERIAL AND VENOUS CLOSURE SHEATHS: $48,018
- NUTRIENT ADDITIVE SOLUTION FORMULA: $46,615
- 07-022 TEG PLATINUM PREMIUM SERVICE CONTRACT.: $11,760
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.