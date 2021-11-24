Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) insiders who sold US$716k worth of stock earlier this year are probably glad they did so as market cap slides to US$2.8b

By selling US$716k worth of Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) stock at an average sell price of US$61.62 over the last year, insiders seemed to have made the most of their holdings. After the stock price dropped 6.7% last week, the company's market value declined by US$203m, but insiders were able to mitigate their losses.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Haemonetics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The CEO, President & Director, Christopher Simon, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$150k worth of shares at a price of US$55.09 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (US$55.43). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 1.9% of Christopher Simon's stake.

In the last year Haemonetics insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:HAE Insider Trading Volume November 24th 2021

Haemonetics Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw some Haemonetics insider selling. Insiders only netted US$20k selling shares, in that period. It's not great to see insider selling, nor the lack of recent buyers. But the volume sold is so low that it really doesn't bother us.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.6% of Haemonetics shares, worth about US$17m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Haemonetics Insider Transactions Indicate?

We did not see any insider buying in the last three months, but we did see selling. However, the sales are not big enough to concern us at all. Recent sales exacerbate our caution arising from analysis of Haemonetics insider transactions. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for Haemonetics (1 is potentially serious!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

