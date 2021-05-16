Haemonetics Corporation Just Missed Earnings - But Analysts Have Updated Their Models

Shareholders might have noticed that Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) filed its full-year result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 8.3% to US$56.00 in the past week. It looks like a pretty bad result, all things considered. Although revenues of US$870m were in line with analyst predictions, statutory earnings fell badly short, missing estimates by 31% to hit US$1.55 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:HAE Earnings and Revenue Growth May 16th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Haemonetics from seven analysts is for revenues of US$1.01b in 2022 which, if met, would be a meaningful 16% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to rise 8.6% to US$1.70. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.01b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.71 in 2022. The analysts seem to have become more bearish following the latest results. While there were no changes to revenue forecasts, there was a pretty serious reduction to EPS estimates.

The average price target fell 7.1% to US$109, with reduced earnings forecasts clearly tied to a lower valuation estimate. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Haemonetics at US$185 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$71.00. We would probably assign less value to the analyst forecasts in this situation, because such a wide range of estimates could imply that the future of this business is difficult to value accurately. As a result it might not be a great idea to make decisions based on the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Haemonetics' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 16% annualised growth to the end of 2022 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 0.9% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 7.9% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Haemonetics is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Haemonetics. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Haemonetics. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Haemonetics going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Haemonetics (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of.

