(RTTNews) - Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) on Tuesday said its Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, William Burke would retire in June 2022.

Burke will continue to serve as CFO till his successor joins the company and also will work with him through June 30, 2022 to ensure a seamless transition, the company noted.

