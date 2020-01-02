Haemonetics Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for HAE

In trading on Thursday, shares of Haemonetics Corp. (Symbol: HAE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $114.21, changing hands as low as $113.62 per share. Haemonetics Corp. shares are currently trading down about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HAE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HAE's low point in its 52 week range is $80.235 per share, with $140.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $114.83.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.