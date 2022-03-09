Haemonetics Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for HAE

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Haemonetics Corp. (Symbol: HAE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $59.76, changing hands as high as $60.25 per share. Haemonetics Corp. shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HAE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HAE's low point in its 52 week range is $43.50 per share, with $121.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.23.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.