Haemonetics Boosts FY20 Adj. EPS Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, healthcare company Haemonetics Corp. (HAE) again raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2020, while reaffirming annual revenue growth outlook.

For fiscal 2020, the company raised its adjusted earnings guidance to a range of $3.30 to $3.40 per share from the prior forecast range of $3.10 to $3.20 per share, while continuing to project annual revenue growth of 3 to 5 percent and organic revenue growth of 6 to 8 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.18 per share on revenue growth of 3.8 percent to $1.0 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

