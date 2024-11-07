Haemonetics backs FY25 adjusted EPS view $4.45-$4.75, consensus $4.59

Backs FY25 revenue view up 5%-8%.
- Haemonetics reports Q2 adjusted EPS $1.12, consensus $1.07
