Haemonetics Announces FDA Clearance For Advancements To NexSys PCS Plasma Collection System

(RTTNews) - Haemonetics Corp. (HAE) has received FDA clearance for advancements to its NexSys PCS plasma collection system. These include a new plasma collection bowl, featuring a patented design that optimizes performance, and new Express Plus Technology engineered to reduce procedure time. The company said it is planning an initial market release of NexSys PCS with the new bowl and Express Plus Technology over the coming months.

The bi-directionally connected NexSys PCS with NexLynk DMS donor management software delivers a 16-minute reduction in donor door-to-door time, on average. NexSys PCS with Persona Technology delivers on average a 9% to 12% additional plasma yield.

