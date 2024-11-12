Haemonetics added to Analyst Current Favorites list at Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Andrew Cooper added Haemonetics (HAE) to the firm’s Analyst Current Favorites list. The list contains the current favorite stock ideas from the firm’s equity analysts. An analyst may only have one “buy” idea on the list at any given time.

