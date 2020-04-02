Haemonetics Acquires Privately-Held Enicor, Financial Terms Not Disclosed

(RTTNews) - Medical technology company Haemonetics Corp. (HAE) announced Thursday that it has acquired enicor GmbH, a privately held manufacturer of a new generation whole blood coagulation testing system (ClotPro), which is based in Munich, Germany. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The ClotPro system is an innovative viscoelastic diagnostic device that offers more assays than any other hemostasis analyzer on the market. Under the terms of the transaction, Haemonetics has acquired all of the outstanding share capital of enicor GmbH.

enicor Founder and CEO Dr. Andreas Calatzis will join Haemonetics as the Vice President, General Manager of enicor where he will work closely with Haemonetics' research and development and clinical functions.

