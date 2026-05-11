HAE Stock Gains on Q4 Earnings & Revenue Beat, Gross Margin Cut

Haemonetics Corporation HAE delivered fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.29 per share, up 4.0% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.0%.

On a GAAP basis, loss per share was 44 cents compared to earnings of of $1.17 per share in the prior-year quarter.

HAE posted adjusted earnings per share of $4.96 for fiscal 2026, up from $4.57 in fiscal 2025.

HAE’s Revenues

Revenues rose 4.8% from the year-ago period’s level to $346.35 million, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.4%.

For fiscal 2026, the company generated total revenues of $1.33 billion, down 2.0% from the prior-year figure.

Strength across the company’s core platforms stood out, with organic revenue growth of 4.5% and organic growth excluding CSL impacts of 8.6%, helping offset continued softness in interventional technologies.

Following the earnings announcement, HAE’s shares rose 1.4% last Friday.

HAE’s Q4 Segmental Details

At Plasma, revenues totaled $130.3 million, up 2.8% year over year (up 1.8% on an organic basis). Organic growth, excluding CSL impacts, was 12.7%, reflecting continued momentum in the franchise.

Revenues at Blood Center increased 0.7% to $56.4 million (up 5.5% on an organic basis). The segment’s organic performance reflected the benefit of portfolio-adjusted growth.

Hospital revenues rose 8.0% to $159.6 million (up 6.5% organically).

HAE’s Margin Analysis

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, gross profit increased 2.7% to $198.2 million. Gross margin contracted 120 basis points (bps) year over year to 57.2% as cost of goods sold rose 7.7% to $148.1 million.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 5.6% to $121.8 million, while research and development expenses declined 9.2% to $14.4 million. Total operating expenses jumped 81.8% to $221.2 million, driving an operating loss of $23.0 million compared to operating income of $71.3 million in the prior-year quarter.

Haemonetics Financial Position

Haemonetics ended fiscal 2026 with $245.4 million in cash and cash equivalents compared to $306.8 million at the end of fiscal 2025.

Cumulative net cash flow at the end of fiscal fourth-quarter 2026 was $293.2 million compared with $181.7 million a year ago.

Haemonetics Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Haemonetics Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Haemonetics Corporation Quote

HAE’s Fiscal 2027 Guidance

Management expects reported revenue growth of 4-7%, including an estimated 53rd-week impact of roughly 2% and a currency impact of 0-1%. Organic revenue growth is projected at 3-6%, with approximately mid-single-digit growth expected in both Plasma and Hospital and a mid-single-digit decline anticipated in Blood Center. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2027 revenues is pegged at $1.41 billion.

Adjusted earnings per diluted share are expected to grow in line with revenues. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $5.30.

Our Take

Haemonetics ended the fiscal fourth quarter with better-than-expected results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed estimates.

Strong fiscal fourth-quarter performance was largely driven by core platforms, with outperformance in Plasma and Blood Management Technologies businesses. The company completed the four-year long-range plan, having built a more diversified, sustainable and durable business. With a strengthened competitive position and focus on disciplined execution, it has momentum for fiscal 2027 and beyond.

The contraction of gross margin in the quarter does not bode well.

HAE’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Haemonetics currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Alcon ALC, Intuitive Surgical ISRG and Phibro Animal Health PAHC.

Alcon, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported a fourth-quarter 2025 EPS of 78 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.8%. Revenues of $2.70 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.2%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

ALC has an earnings yield of 2.5% compared to the industry’s negative 1.6% yield. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other two, the average surprise being 1.11%.

Intuitive Surgical, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, posted a first-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.50, which exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.2%. Revenues of $2.77 billion topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.2%.

ISRG has an earnings yield of 2.1% in contrast to the industry’s negative yield of 0.9%. The company’s earnings outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.82%.

Phibro Animal Health, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, posted a second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of 87 cents, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27.01%. Revenues of $373.9 million outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.72%.

PAHC has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 21.5% compared with the industry’s 12.1% growth. The company’s earnings outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 20.15%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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