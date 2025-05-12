HAE Stock Gains on Q4 Earnings and Revenue Beat, Margins Up

Haemonetics Corporation HAE delivered fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24, which rose 37.8% year over year. The bottom line topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.6%.

On a GAAP basis, EPS was $1.17 compared with 40 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Full-year fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS was $4.57, which rose 15.4% year over year.

Following the earnings announcement, shares of HAE rose 0.3% last Friday.

HAE’s Revenues

Revenues decreased 3.7% to $330.6 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1%.

Full-year fiscal 2025 revenues totaled $1.36 billion, up 4% year over year.

HAE’s Q4 Segmental Details

At Plasma, revenues totaled $126.7 million (accounting for 38.3% of the total revenues), down 9.1% year over year (down 8.9% on an organic basis). Our model projected the unit’s revenues to be $129.5 million.

The decrease resulted from lower sales volumes in North America, related to the previously announced customer transition of CSL Plasma, whose non-exclusive supply agreement with the company is scheduled to expire in December 2025.

Revenues at Blood Center (16.9%) fell 22.8% (down 0.2% on an organic basis) to $56 million. Our model forecast was $52.2 million. The downside was primarily due to the Whole Blood portfolio rationalization.

Hospital revenues (44.7%) rose 12.2% (up 8.9% on an organic basis) to $147.9 million. Our model projected $147.3 million in revenues for this segment.

The increase can be attributed to the recently acquired product lines within Hemostasis Management Technologies and Transfusion Management Technologies, as well as the benefits of Sensor-Guided Technologies and Esophageal Protection. Growth in vascular closure and Blood Management Technologies also contributed to the top-line improvement.

HAE’s Margin Performance

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, the company-adjusted gross margin was 58.4%, up 715 basis points (bps) year over year. The primary drivers of the increase were volume growth in the Hospital segment and pricing benefits across all business segments.

Company-adjusted operating expenses, as a percentage of revenues, were 39.7% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 compared with 40% in the prior-year period.

The decrease can be attributed to the remeasurement of contingent consideration and decreased performance-based compensation, partially offset by additional growth investments.

The company-adjusted operating income was $61.8 million in the quarter under discussion, up 60.9% year over year. The adjusted operating margin was 18.7%, up 751 bps from the year-ago quarter’s level.

HAE’s Financial Position

Haemonetics exited the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $306.8 million compared with $178.8 million at the end of the fiscal fourth quarter of 2024. Long-term debt was $921.2 million compared with $797.6 million a year ago.

The cumulative net cash flow from operating activities at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 was $181.7 million, which remained almost flat year over year.

Haemonetics Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Haemonetics Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Haemonetics Corporation Quote

HAE’s 2026 Guidance

The company expects fiscal 2026 GAAP revenues to decline in the range of 3-6%. Organic revenues are anticipated to be in the range of negative 2% to positive 1% compared to the fiscal 2024 figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2025 revenues is pegged at $1.32 billion.

HAE expects full-year 2026 adjusted EPS to be in the band of $4.70-$5.00. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $4.98.

Our Take on HAE

Haemonetics ended the fiscal fourth quarter with better-than-expected results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed estimates. The performance reflects the company’s progress in executing its long-range plan and responding to market trends.

HAE continues to set the standard in plasma collection, accelerating center conversions and gaining share with the newest technologies while expanding its presence and successfully addressing emerging industry trends in attractive hospital markets. The expansion of both margins in the quarter bodes well.

Meanwhile, fiscal fourth-quarter revenues in both the Plasma and Blood Center businesses decreased.

HAE’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Haemonetics currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are AngioDynamics ANGO, Integer Holdings Corporation ITGR and Boston Scientific BSX.

AngioDynamics, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported a third-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS of 3 cents against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 13 cents. Revenues of $72 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

ANGO has an estimated fiscal 2026 earnings growth rate of 27.8% compared with the S&P 500 composite’s 10.5%. The company surpassed earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 70.9%.

Integer Holdings, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, posted a first-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.31, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.1%. Revenues of $437.4 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.3%.

ITGR has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 20.8% compared with the industry’s 14.3%. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 2.8%.

Boston Scientific, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported a first-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of 75 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.9%. Revenues of $4.66 billion topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.3%.

BSX has an estimated 2025 earnings growth rate of 15.9% compared with the S&P 500 composite’s 11.9%. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 8.8%.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.