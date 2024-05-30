HAE Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Haemonetics Corp. (Symbol: HAE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $85.11, changing hands as low as $84.64 per share. Haemonetics Corp. shares are currently trading down about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HAE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HAE's low point in its 52 week range is $70.74 per share, with $97.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $85.06.

