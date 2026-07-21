Had You Parked $5,000 in Nvidia Stock in 1999, Here's the Shocking Amount You'd Have Today

Key Points

Nvidia was founded in 1993 with a mission to bring 3D video graphics to computers, and by 1999, it had created the world's first graphics processing unit (GPU).

GPUs are now widely used in data centers for processing complex artificial intelligence workloads, creating Nvidia's biggest ever financial opportunity.

Nvidia has delivered explosive sales growth over the last 27 years, fueling incredible returns for its shareholders.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) was founded in 1993 by Jensen Huang, Curtis Priem, and Chris Malachowsky. The trio of engineers and semiconductor designers had a vision to bring 3D video graphics to computers, and they quickly succeeded.

They took Nvidia public in January 1999, raising $42 million from investors to fund the production of its revolutionary GeForce 256, which was the world's first graphics processing unit (GPU) for computers. The company's modern GPUs have become the primary component in the artificial intelligence (AI) data center hardware stack, creating the biggest financial opportunity in the history of the semiconductor industry.

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Nvidia is now the most valuable enterprise in the world, and had you parked $5,000 in its stock back in 1999 and never sold, you would be filthy rich today. Here's exactly how big your fortune would be.

Nvidia's chips have changed the world

Nvidia commercialized its first computer graphics chip in 1995, but its GeForce 256 GPU delivered a whopping 50% increase in processing power four years later. More importantly, it cemented GeForce as one of the graphics industry's most recognizable brands.

But Nvidia never stopped innovating. Not only does it continue to make some of the best GPUs for computer games and digital 3D simulations, but it has also adapted these chips for data centers, robots, and even cars. While a traditional central processing unit typically has a handful of cores, a single GPU can have thousands, so it's better suited for rapidly analyzing high volumes of data.

Therefore, GPUs are ideal for developing AI models, which are constantly ingesting new information, analyzing it, and then using it to generate outputs. Nvidia's Blackwell GB300 GPU is widely considered to be the best data center chip in the world for processing AI workloads, but it's about to be superseded by a more powerful replacement built on the company's new Vera Rubin architecture.

A single data center can house thousands of GPUs, resulting in explosive demand as tech giants battle for AI supremacy. According to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, every frontier model company plans to adopt the new Vera Rubin chips when they start shipping over the next few months. That wasn't the case when the previous Blackwell chips launched. In other words, GPU demand still hasn't peaked.

Nvidia has become a financial behemoth

The semiconductor industry used to be very cyclical. Companies would build data centers and use them for several years before upgrading their components, resulting in lumpy revenue for chipmakers from year to year. The AI boom changed that, at least for now, because Nvidia is releasing faster chips on an annual basis, and data center operators are buying them hand over fist.

As a result, Nvidia's revenue is exploding higher. It topped $215 billion during the company's 2026 fiscal year (which ended on Jan. 25), representing a whopping 65% growth from the prior year.

Furthermore, it represents a 136,372% increase compared with Nvidia's fiscal 1999 revenue of $158 million.

According to Wall Street's average estimates (provided by Yahoo! Finance), Nvidia's revenue could grow to $393 billion during its current 2027 fiscal year, and then to $559 billion in fiscal 2028. If recent results are anything to go by, around 90% of that revenue will come from the data center business alone, thanks to red-hot demand for AI GPUs.

Here's how much a $5,000 investment in Nvidia's IPO would be worth today

Nvidia completed its initial public offering (IPO) on Jan. 22, 1999, at $12 per share. The company has since created so much value that management executed six stock splits to ensure its shares remained affordable for small investors.

Had you invested $5,000 at its IPO, you would have acquired 416 shares at $12 each. Adjusting for the stock splits, you would have 199,680 shares today with a cost basis of $0.025 per share.

Considering Nvidia stock trades at $203.28 as I write this, that translates to a return of 813,020%. In dollar terms, that initial investment of $5,000 would be worth an eye-popping $40.6 million today. Plus, Nvidia has paid a total of $0.23365 per share in dividends (split-adjusted) since fiscal 2012, so you would have also earned $46,655 in cash payments.

Investors who don't already own Nvidia stock might be wondering if it's still a good buy. In my opinion, the answer is yes, because it's still attractively valued despite its past gains. Plus, although the AI boom is well under way, Nvidia will also benefit from a multitude of other emerging industries, such as autonomous driving, robotics, and quantum computing, which will require high volumes of chips and components in the future.

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Anthony Di Pizio has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.