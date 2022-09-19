Had insiders known The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) would hit US$193m they might have invested more last year

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) insiders who bought shares over the past year were rewarded handsomely last week. The stock rose 11%, resulting in a US$4.7m rise in the company's market capitalisation. As a result, their original purchase of US$424k worth of stock is now worth US$503k.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Real Good Food Company Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chief Financial Officer Akshay Jagdale bought US$172k worth of shares at a price of US$6.32 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$7.50), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

While Real Good Food Company insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqGM:RGF Insider Trading Volume September 19th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Real Good Food Company

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our information indicates that Real Good Food Company insiders own about US$503k worth of shares. This level of insider ownership is notably low, and not very encouraging.

So What Do The Real Good Food Company Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Real Good Food Company shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Real Good Food Company insiders bought more shares in the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Real Good Food Company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Real Good Food Company and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

