Had insiders known RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP) would hit US$133m they might have invested more last year

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP) insiders who purchased shares in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The stock climbed by 10% resulting in a US$13m addition to the company’s market value. Put another way, the original US$100k acquisition is now worth US$149k.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

RVL Pharmaceuticals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Executive VP & COO James Schaub for US$100k worth of shares, at about US$1.07 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$1.59. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:RVLP Insider Trading Volume August 9th 2022

Insider Ownership Of RVL Pharmaceuticals

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Based on our data, RVL Pharmaceuticals insiders have about 3.1% of the stock, worth approximately US$4.1m. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At RVL Pharmaceuticals Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no RVL Pharmaceuticals insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think RVL Pharmaceuticals insiders are doubting the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for RVL Pharmaceuticals (1 is potentially serious) you should be aware of.

