Had insiders known CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) would hit US$223m they might have invested more last year

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) insiders who bought shares over the past year were rewarded handsomely last week. The stock rose 21%, resulting in a US$39m rise in the company's market capitalisation. In other words, the original US$485k purchase is now worth US$596k.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At CalAmp

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by President Jeffery Gardner for US$128k worth of shares, at about US$5.35 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$6.18. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

While CalAmp insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqGS:CAMP Insider Trading Volume August 18th 2022

Insiders At CalAmp Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that CalAmp insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. President Jeffery Gardner spent US$238k on stock, and there wasn't any selling. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Does CalAmp Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 5.4% of CalAmp shares, worth about US$12m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About CalAmp Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Insiders likely see value in CalAmp shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for CalAmp (1 is potentially serious!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

