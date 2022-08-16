Had insiders known Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) would hit US$1.9b they might have invested more last year

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) insiders who purchased shares in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The stock climbed by 9.4% resulting in a US$224m addition to the company’s market value. As a result, their original purchase of US$345k worth of stock is now worth US$456k.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Axsome Therapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Lead Director Roger Jeffs made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$147k worth of shares at a price of US$37.30 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$47.37), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

In the last twelve months Axsome Therapeutics insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqGM:AXSM Insider Trading Volume August 16th 2022

Axsome Therapeutics is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider Ownership Of Axsome Therapeutics

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 1.6% of Axsome Therapeutics shares, worth about US$31m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Axsome Therapeutics Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in Axsome Therapeutics and their transactions don't cause us concern. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Axsome Therapeutics (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

But note: Axsome Therapeutics may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.