Hackett Group's (NASDAQ:HCKT) Dividend Will Be Increased To US$0.10

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 9th of July to US$0.10. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 2.2%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Hackett Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 179% of what it was earning, however the dividend was quite comfortably covered by free cash flows at a cash payout ratio of only 29%. Healthy cash flows are always a positive sign, especially when they quite easily cover the dividend.

According to analysts, EPS should be several times higher next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate that the payout ratio could reach 51%, which is in a comfortable range for us.

Hackett Group Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

NasdaqGS:HCKT Historic Dividend June 4th 2021

Hackett Group's dividend has been pretty stable for a little while now, but we will continue to be cautious until it has been demonstrated for a few more years. The dividend has gone from US$0.10 in 2013 to the most recent annual payment of US$0.40. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 19% a year over that time. Hackett Group has been growing its dividend quite rapidly, which is exciting. However, the short payment history makes us question whether this performance will persist across a full market cycle.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. Hackett Group's EPS has fallen by approximately 16% per year during the past five years. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

Hackett Group's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Hackett Group will make a great income stock. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Hackett Group that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

