Hackett Group Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Hackett Group, revealing an average target of $35.0, a high estimate of $36.00, and a low estimate of $32.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 2.94% from the previous average price target of $34.00.

The perception of Hackett Group by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vincent Colicchio Barrington Research Lowers Outperform $32.00 $36.00 Vincent Colicchio Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $36.00 $36.00 Vincent Colicchio Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $36.00 $36.00 Vincent Colicchio Barrington Research Raises Outperform $36.00 $28.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Hackett Group. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Hackett Group compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Hackett Group's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

The Hackett Group Inc is an IP platform-based Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI) strategic consulting and executive advisory digital transformation firm. The Hackett Group provides dedicated expertise in Gen AI-enabled enterprise transformation services across the front, mid and back office areas, including its highly recognized Oracle, SAP, OneStream and Coupa implementation offerings. It operates in three segments Oracle Solutions, SAP Solutions, and Global S&BT. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Global S&BT segment in the United States.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Hackett Group displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.44%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Hackett Group's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.5% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hackett Group's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.15%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hackett Group's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.86%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, Hackett Group adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

