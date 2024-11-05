Hackett Group price target raised to $32 from $30 at Craig-Hallum

Craig-Hallum raised the firm’s price target on Hackett Group (HCKT) to $32 from $30 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm says the company’s important implementation practices remain quite strong, including Oracle’s (ORCL) EPM offering and SAP’s Life Sciences vertical. The continued offset has been weakness in Coupa (COUP) eProcurement software, however the comparisons ahead get much easier, Craig-Hallum argues.

