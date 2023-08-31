Hackett Group Inc (HCKT) Price Target Increased by 9.46% to 27.54

The average one-year price target for Hackett Group Inc (NASDAQ:HCKT) has been revised to 27.54 / share. This is an increase of 9.46% from the prior estimate of 25.16 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 25.25 to a high of 29.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.22% from the latest reported closing price of 23.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 366 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hackett Group Inc. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 3.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HCKT is 0.14%, an increase of 25.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.45% to 26,376K shares. The put/call ratio of HCKT is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Trigran Investments holds 1,858K shares representing 6.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,851K shares, representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCKT by 212.90% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,422K shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,421K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCKT by 17.33% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,099K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,107K shares, representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCKT by 30.38% over the last quarter.

Ariel Investments holds 977K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 979K shares, representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCKT by 21.29% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 905K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 880K shares, representing an increase of 2.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCKT by 26.87% over the last quarter.

Hackett Group Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Hackett Group is an intellectual property-based strategic consultancy and leading enterprise benchmarking firm to global companies, offering digital transformation including implementation of leading enterprise cloud applications, workflow automation and analytics that enable digital world class performance.

