Is The Hackett Group (HCKT) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is The Hackett Group (HCKT). HCKT is currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 12.12, while its industry has an average P/E of 19.43. HCKT's Forward P/E has been as high as 19.00 and as low as 11.54, with a median of 15.14, all within the past year.

Investors should also note that HCKT holds a PEG ratio of 1.10. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. HCKT's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.59. HCKT's PEG has been as high as 1.36 and as low as 0.91, with a median of 1.14, all within the past year.

We should also highlight that HCKT has a P/B ratio of 4.58. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 5.15. Over the past 12 months, HCKT's P/B has been as high as 8.06 and as low as 4.58, with a median of 6.36.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that The Hackett Group is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, HCKT sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

