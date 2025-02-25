Hackett Group Board Member Sold $101K In Company Stock

Disclosed on February 24, Angeles los de Maria Bofill, Board Member at Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT), executed a substantial insider sell as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Bofill's decision to sell 3,282 shares of Hackett Group was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The total value of the sale is $101,019.

At Tuesday morning, Hackett Group shares are up by 0.03%, trading at $30.22.

All You Need to Know About Hackett Group

The Hackett Group Inc is an IP-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation firm. It provides Generative Artificial Intelligence ("Gen AI") strategy, operations, finance, human capital management, strategic sourcing, procurement, and information technology. It operates in three segments Oracle Solutions, SAP Solutions, and Global S&BT. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Global S&BT segment in the United States.

Key Indicators: Hackett Group's Financial Health

Revenue Challenges: Hackett Group's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.68%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 39.44%, reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Hackett Group's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.13.

Debt Management: Hackett Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.14, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Valuation Overview:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 28.77 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Hackett Group's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 2.7, which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry benchmarks at 18.68, Hackett Group presents an attractive value opportunity.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Important Transaction Codes

Navigating through the landscape of transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, precisely detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

