Hackers targeted Danish central bank website; operations not affected

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

January 10, 2023 — 07:11 am EST

Written by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Nikolaj Skydsgaard for Reuters ->

COPENHAGEN, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Denmark's central bank said on Tuesday its website had been targeted by hackers, resulting in trouble accessing its website on Monday and Tuesday.

The website was hit by a so-called distributed denials of service (DDoS), which directs a firehose of traffic towards targeted servers in a bid to knock them offline.

The attack ended on Tuesday and did not impact the bank's other systems or day-to-day operations, a spokesman said.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Alison Williams, Jon Boyle and Bernadette Baum)

