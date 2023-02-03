Hackers say ransom paid in case of derivatives data firm ION, company declines comment

February 03, 2023 — 05:02 pm EST

Written by Raphael Satter for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The hackers who claimed responsibility for the disruptive breach at financial data firm ION say a ransom has been paid, although they declined to say how much it was.

ION Group declined to comment on the claim. It was made to Reuters via Lockbit's online chat account on Friday.

ION was earlier Friday removed from Lockbit's extortion website, typically seen as a sign that companies have paid a ransom. The FBI did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

