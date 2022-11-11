Hackers release Thales data on dark web, franceinfo says

Adds detail, background

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Data relating to French defence and technology group Thales TCFP.PA have been published on the dark web by hacker group LockBit 3.0, franceinfo news website reported on Friday.

The company this week said the Russian-speaking extortion and ransomware group had claimed to have stolen some of its data, with plans to publish it on Nov. 7.

Thales, which on Tuesday said it had opened an internal investigation and informed the ANSSI national cyber security agency, did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comments.

The French company provides businesses, organisations and governments with advanced technologies in the defence, aeronautics, space, transport and digital security sectors.

