Hackers Infiltrated Almost 2,000 Robinhood Accounts, More Than Thought: Report

Nearly 2,000 Robinhood Markets accounts were hacked in a recent series of attacks that stole customer funds, an indication the infiltration was more pervasive than previously believed, Bloomberg reported, citing a person with knowledge of an internal review.

According to the company’s statement at the time of the hacks, the attacks were said to have affected only a “limited” number of clients..

Despite the company’s statement at the time blaming the attacks on the victims’ personal email accounts being compromised, several victims told Bloomberg they found no evidence this happened.

In addition, several victims said they’d already used two-factor authentication, something Robinhood was advising the individuals who’d been hacked to set up, Bloomberg said.

A Robinhood spokesperson declined to comment on the Bloomberg report, only referring CoinDesk back to the company’s earlier statement.

UPDATE: 20:30 UTC: Adds that some clients were already using two-factor authentication, several found no evidence of comprised personal email accounts.



Read also: Robinhood Traders, Including Bitcoin Holders, Left in the Lurch Following Theft: Report





Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.