Cryptocurrencies

Hackers Infiltrated Almost 2,000 Robinhood Accounts, More Than Thought: Report

Contributor
Kevin Reynolds CoinDesk
Published
Robinhood (Shutterstock/ Opture Design)

Nearly 2,000 Robinhood Markets accounts were hacked in a recent series of attacks that stole customer funds, an indication the infiltration was more pervasive than previously believed, Bloomberg reported, citing a person with knowledge of an internal review.

  • According to the company’s statement at the time of the hacks, the attacks were said to have affected only a “limited” number of clients..
  • Despite the company’s statement at the time blaming the attacks on the victims’ personal email accounts being compromised, several victims told Bloomberg they found no evidence this happened.
  • In addition, several victims said they’d already used two-factor authentication, something Robinhood was advising the individuals who’d been hacked to set up, Bloomberg said.
  • A Robinhood spokesperson declined to comment on the Bloomberg report, only referring CoinDesk back to the company’s earlier statement.

UPDATE: 20:30 UTC: Adds that some clients were already using two-factor authentication, several found no evidence of comprised personal email accounts.

Read also: Robinhood Traders, Including Bitcoin Holders, Left in the Lurch Following Theft: Report

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular