Hackers Drain KuCoin Crypto Exchange’s Funds

An Asian cryptocurrency exchangeÃ¢ÂÂs funds have been compromised in a security breach.

The Singapore-headquartered digital asset exchange KuCoin said in a statement that it detected large withdrawals of bitcoin and ethereum tokens to an unknown wallet beginning at 19:05 UTC time on Friday.ÃÂ 

In a live stream on 4:30 UTC time Saturday, KuCoin CEO Johnny Lyu said that one or more hackers obtained the private keys to the exchangeÃ¢ÂÂs hot wallets. Kucoin transferred what was left in them to new hot wallets, abandoned the old ones and froze customer deposits and withdrawals, Lyu said.

KuCoinÃ¢ÂÂs cold wallets were unaffected, Lyu claimed. Cold cryptocurrency wallets are not connected to the Internet and are considered more secure than hot cryptocurrency wallets.ÃÂ 

Lyu did not disclose the amount of cryptocurrency assets that were stolen, but said that KuCoin would release the hackerÃ¢ÂÂs wallet address and a list of stolen funds.

Two ethereum wallets belonging to KuCoin have sent more than 11,000 ETH, which currently trades at a price of about $350, to an unknown wallet address, according to data from blockchain explorer Etherscan.

The unknown wallet address has also received over 150 Ethereum-based tokens worth more than $150 million, the Etherscan address information shows.

Over 200 cryptocurrency assets trade on KuCoin with a combined daily average volume of around $100 million, according to the crypto data site CoinGecko.

The price of KuCoinÃ¢ÂÂs exchange token KCS fell by 14% to $0.86 within an hour on Saturday as news of the security breach spread on social media.ÃÂ 

Kucoin is investigating the hack with international law enforcement and stolen customer money will be Ã¢ÂÂcovered completelyÃ¢ÂÂ by an insurance fund, Lyu said.

