Hackers break into EA, steal source code for 'FIFA 21' -Vice

June 10 (Reuters) - Hackers have broken into videogame publisher Electronic Arts Inc EA.O and stolen data such as game source codes and related internal tools, Vice's Motherboard reported on Thursday.

Hackers have obtained the source code for EA's popular title "FIFA 21", the report said, adding that they have also taken source code and tools for Frostbite engine, a software development toolset for game creators.

EA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shares of the company fell nearly 2% to $143.50 after the report.

