Hackers Breach 150,000 Live Surveillance Cameras At Tesla, Cloudflare, Police Dept And Schools

(RTTNews) - A group of hackers gained access to about 150,000 live-feed surveillance cameras developed by startup Verkada Inc. used inside hospitals, companies, police departments, prisons and schools around the world, Bloomberg reported.

According to the report, Companies whose footage was exposed include carmaker Tesla and software provider Cloudflare. In addition, hackers were able to view video from inside women's health clinics, psychiatric hospitals and the offices of Verkada itself.

"We have disabled all internal administrator accounts to prevent any unauthorized access," a Verkada representative reportedly said in a statement.

The exposed footage included hospital staffers tackling and pinning a man to a bed in Halifax Health Medical Center in Florida and officers in a police station in Stoughton, Massachusetts, questioning a handcuffed person.

Another video reportedly showed workers on an assembly line inside a Tesla warehouse in Shanghai, China. The hackers reportedly said they obtained access to 222 cameras in Tesla factories and warehouses.

The report noted that the hacking group also gained access to the security cameras in Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, and in Madison County Jail in Huntsville, Alabama.

Bloomberg reported that the hacking group breached Verkada by finding a user name and password for a company administrator account that had been exposed on the internet. The hackers then used that account to view the cameras of all of Verkada's customers.

