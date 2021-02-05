Hacker Refuses to Hand Police Password for Seized Wallet With $6.5M in Bitcoin

German authorities who seized a convicted hacker’s wallet containing over 1,700 bitcoin (BTC) – worth at least $64.7 million at today’s prices – have hit a brick wall when trying to access the coins.

According to a German prosecutor cited by Reuters Friday, the convicted criminal is refusing to share the password that would allow the authorities to access the bitcoin.

The hacker was sentenced to an over two-year prison term for installing software on other people’s computers without permission in order to mine cryptocurrency.

He has now served the sentence and has consistently refused hand over the wallet password, despite multiple requests.

“We asked him but he didn’t say,” prosecutor Sebastian Murer told Reuters. “Perhaps he doesn’t know.”

Prosecutors have made sure the man cannot access the bitcoin trove after release, Reuters said without providing any further detail.

