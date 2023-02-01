HACK Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the HACK ETF (Symbol: HACK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $46.74, changing hands as high as $46.83 per share. HACK shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HACK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HACK's low point in its 52 week range is $40.65 per share, with $59.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.09.

